Leverty Financial Group LLC Sells 1,223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Leverty Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,089,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,082 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,392,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,085,000 after buying an additional 308,705 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 775,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 248,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 234,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 21,295 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $37.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.51. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $33.73 and a one year high of $45.72.

