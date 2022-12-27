iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Bought by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.5% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ESGD opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.85.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

