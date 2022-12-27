James Hambro & Partners Grows Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the period. Iron Mountain comprises 0.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 38,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 85.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 13,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 421.4% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 33,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 15.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,413. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 146.15%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Articles

