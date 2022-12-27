James Hambro & Partners Acquires 62 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

James Hambro & Partners raised its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,120 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Accenture were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $266.09 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $280.94 and a 200 day moving average of $283.18. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,583,436. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.