James Hambro & Partners Raises Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

James Hambro & Partners boosted its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Pool accounts for approximately 2.7% of James Hambro & Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. James Hambro & Partners owned 0.24% of Pool worth $30,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 20.6% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 3.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $305.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $316.65 and a 200 day moving average of $339.09. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $278.10 and a twelve month high of $569.46.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $0.21. Pool had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 18.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $291.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $400.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

