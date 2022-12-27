Leverty Financial Group LLC Has $239,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Leverty Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF comprises about 0.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGE. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,528,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,312,000 after buying an additional 156,701 shares in the last quarter. Unionview LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 126.8% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 41.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.531 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

