James Hambro & Partners Buys 4,277 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of James Hambro & Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $16,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% during the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,363.6% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 315.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $161.57 and its 200-day moving average is $161.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

