Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by James Hambro & Partners

James Hambro & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 305,606 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 5.2% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $59,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after purchasing an additional 223,054 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after purchasing an additional 107,715 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after purchasing an additional 307,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,340,807 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $912,791,000 after purchasing an additional 93,532 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.12.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $209.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.70 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.39%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

