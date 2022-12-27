James Hambro & Partners Acquires 50 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT opened at $483.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $347.00 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

