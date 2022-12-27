James Hambro & Partners Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

James Hambro & Partners lowered its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,268 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up approximately 0.9% of James Hambro & Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. James Hambro & Partners’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $10,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536,591 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,473,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,433,813 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4,716.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.10 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $91.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 68.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $1,512,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

