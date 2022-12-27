First PREMIER Bank Has $6.60 Million Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

First PREMIER Bank lessened its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,295 shares during the quarter. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF accounts for 2.2% of First PREMIER Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. First PREMIER Bank owned about 2.28% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SWAN opened at $24.93 on Tuesday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1-year low of $23.94 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.20.

