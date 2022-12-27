Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Invests $453,000 in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vail Resorts by 7.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Stock Down 0.3 %

MTN opened at $241.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $335.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.62.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $267.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.43.

Insider Transactions at Vail Resorts

In other news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

