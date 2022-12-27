V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Bought by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on V.F. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

NYSE:VFC opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $76.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day moving average of $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is 188.89%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

