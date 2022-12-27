Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Oshkosh makes up approximately 0.8% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 13.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 1.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 14.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 3.6% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OSK opened at $87.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.54. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $69.30 and a 12-month high of $125.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.15). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.03%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Oshkosh to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oshkosh from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.23.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

