Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 16,061 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,148,640 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 16,061 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear accounts for approximately 6.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.64% of Gildan Activewear worth $32,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear during the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

NYSE GIL opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.37.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

