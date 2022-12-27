Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,659 shares during the period. CGI accounts for about 6.9% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of CGI worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in CGI by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CGI by 4.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in CGI by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in CGI by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in CGI by 11.5% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIB. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.16.

Shares of NYSE:GIB opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

