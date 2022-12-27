Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 7,420 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 218,379 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 7,420 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 112.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 429,974 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP opened at $147.02 on Tuesday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.20.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

