Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $39.91 Million Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International makes up 8.0% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Restaurant Brands International worth $39,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after acquiring an additional 32,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 1,683.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 159,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 150,398 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 54.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $64.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $68.54.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $1,005,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,436,395.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,262 shares of company stock valued at $12,611,251. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. OTR Global upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Restaurant Brands International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.94.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

