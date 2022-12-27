Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,378,000. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,617 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ANGL opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $33.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

