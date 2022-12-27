Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,672,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,594 shares during the quarter. Manulife Financial accounts for approximately 8.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Manulife Financial worth $42,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 44,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 71,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 32.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MFC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.86.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.15. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $22.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.99%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

