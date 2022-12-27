Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Has $37.75 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 858,025 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,309 shares during the period. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce comprises 7.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $37,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at $282,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,099,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,757,000 after purchasing an additional 25,987 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 96.3% in the third quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 226,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,889,000 after purchasing an additional 111,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CM has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 1.1 %

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

Shares of CM opened at $40.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.67 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $39.60 and a 12-month high of $66.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.