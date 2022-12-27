Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Grows Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTEC opened at $94.48 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $138.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.11.

