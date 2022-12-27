Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 596 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.84 and its 200 day moving average is $86.09. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.76 and a 52 week high of $114.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.26.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.