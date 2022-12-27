Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 423 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 711,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $234,846,000 after purchasing an additional 443,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $403.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.27 and a 200-day moving average of $331.04. The company has a market cap of $117.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $277.84 and a one year high of $412.66.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $14.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 187,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $4,190,121.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,350.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

