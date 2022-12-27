Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Valmont Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $15.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.0%.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $335.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.58. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $203.30 and a fifty-two week high of $353.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Valmont Industries will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on VMI shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.50.

Insider Transactions at Valmont Industries

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 7,290 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.90, for a total transaction of $2,390,391.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,155,689.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valmont Industries

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.