John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $996,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $173,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,857,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,256,000 after purchasing an additional 370,899 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 101,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. 81.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 285,890 shares of company stock worth $4,467,880 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

