John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Vontier by 331.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Vontier in the second quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 248,700.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

Vontier Stock Performance

NYSE:VNT opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The company had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.46 million. Research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 3.72%.

Insider Activity at Vontier

In related news, CEO Mark D. Morelli acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vontier news, CEO Mark D. Morelli bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,706.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,276.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

