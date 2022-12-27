31,900 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Purchased by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,900 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 66,487 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 7.4% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,105 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.24 and a 52 week high of $142.79. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. On average, analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $105,464.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,477.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $197,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,295,285.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,038 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

