James Hambro & Partners Buys Shares of 5,530 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

James Hambro & Partners bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 181.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 362.9% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $61,000.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $54.77 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.