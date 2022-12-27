Lynch Asset Management Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 1.0% of Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 576.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $129.44 on Tuesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $260.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 462.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Brent Hyder sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total transaction of $37,536.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,507.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $342,493.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,945,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 184,836 shares of company stock worth $28,048,456 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.