Lynch Asset Management Inc. Takes $116,000 Position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $37,469,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $11,083,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $9,326,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $8,204,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $5,501,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

