Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Lynch Asset Management Inc.

Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,125 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.66. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $213.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $218.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $125,001.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,724,045.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,162,890.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,977 shares of company stock worth $63,892,566. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

