Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $602,000 Stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,148,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,185,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 201,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,993,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 189,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,475,000 after buying an additional 9,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 162,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.91 and a 200-day moving average of $110.81. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.75 and a 12 month high of $143.60.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

