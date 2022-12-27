Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF makes up 1.2% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,190,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 8,566 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Stock Performance

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF stock opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a one year low of $52.68 and a one year high of $71.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.87.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.