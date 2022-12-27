John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) is Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 497,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,536 shares during the quarter. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.91% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $21,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,047,000 after buying an additional 176,740 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,659,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,494,000 after purchasing an additional 293,664 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,962,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,953 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,785,000 after purchasing an additional 135,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,000 after purchasing an additional 282,975 shares during the last quarter.

JHMM opened at $46.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.45. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $55.98.

