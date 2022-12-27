iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 348.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,073 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.3% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $17,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16,639.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,053,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 17,945,480 shares during the period. UNC Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 193.2% in the first quarter. UNC Management Company Inc. now owns 1,810,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,804 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 58.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,975,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,252 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 401.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 768,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,366,000 after acquiring an additional 615,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,112,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,508,325,000 after acquiring an additional 522,942 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $151.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.47. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $134.09 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

