Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Stake Lessened by Brand Asset Management Group Inc.

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up about 3.1% of Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $5,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $49,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $31.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.06. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

