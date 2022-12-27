Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 70,914 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 150.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,914 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20,003.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,130,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,262,000 after buying an additional 1,124,814 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,555,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,640,000 after purchasing an additional 434,053 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,254,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,368,000 after purchasing an additional 402,059 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,437,000 after purchasing an additional 370,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,491,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of FBND opened at $45.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.88. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.25 and a 52 week high of $53.20.

