Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Acquires 684 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 94,483 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.85.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $267.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $269.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.62. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.