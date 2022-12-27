Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 5,438 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,438 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $5,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6,153.1% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,649,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,379 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1,498,681.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,438,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,734 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 587.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 322,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,272,000 after acquiring an additional 275,694 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 567.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after acquiring an additional 201,751 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 520,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,977,000 after acquiring an additional 183,059 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $52.10 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 1-year low of $46.21 and a 1-year high of $66.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.10.

