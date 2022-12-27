Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 760,315 ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 760,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,344,000. ProShares Short QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 84,214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,924 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000.

Get ProShares Short QQQ alerts:

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.85.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.