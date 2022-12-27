Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 2,885,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,285,000 after acquiring an additional 372,053 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,537 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 481.5% during the 2nd quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd now owns 1,430,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,374,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,195,000 after acquiring an additional 10,248 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 143.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,364,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,171,000 after acquiring an additional 804,080 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $76.80 and a 12 month high of $108.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.58.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

