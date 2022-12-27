Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 0.8% of Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $10,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000.

SDY stock opened at $125.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.75. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

