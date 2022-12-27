Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,826 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 253,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,838 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 401,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.93 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $129.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $110.65.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

