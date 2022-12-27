T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI) Holdings Raised by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 205,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,233 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEQI. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 27,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF stock opened at $34.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

