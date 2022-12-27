Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $174.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $179.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

