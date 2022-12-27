LGT Group Foundation Cuts Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,380 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Datadog by 294.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Datadog by 95.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DDOG. Bank of America began coverage on Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Datadog in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Datadog from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.15.

Datadog Stock Performance

DDOG opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $186.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 13,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $1,028,476.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,134,418.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Adam Blitzer sold 7,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $532,783.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,878.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and have sold 200,399 shares worth $15,111,677. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

