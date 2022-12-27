Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,729,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $385,414,000 after buying an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,496,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 15.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COST stock opened at $462.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

