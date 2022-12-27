Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,782 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Upstart by 194.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Upstart by 436.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Upstart by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Upstart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.

Insider Activity at Upstart

Upstart Stock Down 0.9 %

In other news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 768 shares in the company, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $50,623.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,711.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,493 shares of company stock valued at $395,364. 18.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:UPST opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $163.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.

Upstart Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.