Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,782 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UPST. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Upstart by 194.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,029,000 after acquiring an additional 163,747 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Upstart by 436.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Upstart by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.14.
Insider Activity at Upstart
Upstart Stock Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:UPST opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $163.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.92.
Upstart Profile
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Upstart (UPST)
- Heatmap in Trading: How to Learn What Market Depth Hides
- Micron Technology Sees Chip Recovery by the End of 2023
- Three Healthcare Penny Stocks to Watch In The New Year
- Southwest Airlines Stock, There is a Lot to Love
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.