Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 11,000 Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cintas by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after purchasing an additional 893,231 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cintas by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,904,000 after purchasing an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cintas by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after purchasing an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $457.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $439.42 and its 200 day moving average is $413.50. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $343.86 and a 12 month high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cintas from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.10.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.